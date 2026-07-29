Cougars Build Early Lead, Hold off Late Dogs Rally

Published on July 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (32-31) jumped out to an early nine-run advantage and held off a late push from the Chicago Dogs (21-42) to earn a 12-8 victory Wednesday morning at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Kane County wasted little time getting on the board in the first inning against Donny Tober (1-1). After Matt Bottcher and Todd Lott drew back-to-back walks with two outs, Charles Mack unloaded on a fastball and sent it over the right-field wall for a three-run homer, his team-leading 11th home run of the season.

The Dogs answered with two unearned runs in the second following a pair of Cougars errors, but Kane County responded with its biggest inning of the day. Sam Dexter opened the frame with a double before Spencer Rich reached on an error and Armond Upshaw drew a walk to load the bases. Josh Allen cleared them with a three-run double down the left-field line, and Mack added his fourth RBI of the afternoon with a groundout to stretch the lead to 7-2.

The Cougars kept the pressure on in the third. Zane Spinn singled before Dexter collected his second double of the game. Upshaw followed with an RBI single, Dexter later scored on a wild pitch, and Todd Lott capped the four-run inning with a two-run single to push the advantage to 11-2.

Kane County added another run in the fourth when Upshaw lifted a sacrifice fly to score Nick Dalesandro, extending the lead to 12-2.

Konnor Ash (8-5) turned in another strong outing atop the Cougars rotation, allowing six hits and two unearned runs over six innings while striking out five. The quality start was his 10th of the season and lowered the pressure on a Cougars offense that had already provided plenty of support.

Chicago refused to go quietly, scoring three runs in the seventh from a 2 RBI double by Zack Stokes before adding another in the eighth on Tyreque Reed's sacrifice fly. The Dogs made things interesting in the ninth, plating two more runs and bringing the tying run to the on-deck circle before Jake Gozzo recorded the final out to seal the victory.

Mack finished with three hits, four RBI, and his 11th home run of the season, continuing his torrid series in which he has recorded multiple hits in every game. Allen drove in three runs with his bases-clearing double, while Dexter collected three hits and scored twice. Every Cougars starter crossed the plate at least once in the balanced offensive effort.

The Cougars will conclude their four-game series with the Chicago Dogs tomorrow, Thursday, July 30th at 6:30 PM at Northwestern Medicine Field. It will be Outer Space Night, with postgame fireworks. It is also a Thirsty Thursday presented by Miller Lite, with $2 beer and pop, plus half-price hot dogs. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from July 29, 2026

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