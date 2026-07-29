Explorers' Early Lead Fades as RailCats Rally for 9-5 Victory

Published on July 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







GARY, IN - Gary SouthShore (25-39) snapped a nine - game losing streak Tuesday night, defeating Sioux City (28-34) by a 9-5 final at the Steel Yard.

Sioux City struck immediately in the first. With two outs, Alberto Osuna cleared the bases with a double to left - center, giving the Explorers a quick 3-0 lead.

Peniel Otaño entered the third frame with just one hit allowed and four early strikeouts, but the RailCats opened the frame with four straight singles.

Marc Flores lined a two - run single to right to cut the deficit to 3-2, and Joe Suozzi later reached on a fielder's choice to tie the game at 3-3.

The X's regained the lead in the fourth. Dillon Tatum singled home a run to make it 4-3, and Braulio Vásquez followed with an infield single to second to extend the lead to 5-3.

The turning point came in the sixth. Gary SouthShore loaded the bases with nobody out, ending Otaño's night as Rob Hughes entered.

Cole Yearsley delivered a pinch - hit sacrifice fly to pull the RailCats within 5-4, Korry Howell singled home the tying run, and Colin Summerhill added another sacrifice fly to give Gary its first lead at 6-5. Suozzi then capped the inning with a ground - rule double to center, driving in two more for an 8-5 advantage.

In the eighth, Flores struck again, this time with a solo home run to push the lead to 9-5.

Gary's bullpen was outstanding, as Blaze Wong, Hayden Bailey, Denson Hull, and Jacob Coats combined for four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five to secure the win.

Sioux City continues the three - game series at Gary SouthShore on Wednesday, with first pitch at 12:00 p.m. and pregame coverage at 11:30 a.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all remaining games are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS or online at xsbaseball.com.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Sioux City is 0-4 against Gary SouthShore.

-The RailCats pen went held the X's scoreless.

-Jackson Van De Brake reached base for the 23 straight game.

-Sioux City dropped to sixth place, a half-game behind Lincoln and 3 behind Winnipeg.

-The X's are 9-12 in July.







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