Three Home Runs Powers RailCats to 10-3 Win over Cougars

Published on June 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Geneva, IL) The RailCats entered the Friday game against the Kane County Cougars on a four-game losing streak and at an 11-12 record. With Peyton Long pitching and a canceled game, the RailCats looked to get back in the win column.

In the top of the first Elvis Peralta and Camryn Williams picked up hits and Jake Guenther walked to load the bases. Nick Podkul would drive a ball to center to plate a runner to make it 1-0. Cougars responded by scoring a run on a wild pitch that brought in Armond Upshaw.

In the top of the fourth inning with two outs and a runner at first, AJ Orrico tripled into right field, and it was 2-1. Zane Spinn smacked a two-run homer over the right field wall to put Kane County ahead 3-2.

The next inning the RailCats would jump on Kane County and pull away. Peralta singled ahead and Williams turned on a pitch to give the 'Cats the lead. Nick Podkul would crush his sixth home run and the score was 5-3. Gary SouthShore would tack on four more in the top of the sixth with two coming from a Korry Howell double.

Colin Summerhill homered in the eighth down the left field line and the RailCats had a seven-run cushion. Peyton Long would pitch seven innings and struck out six batters while walking no one for his fourth win of the season and in a row.

The RailCats moved to 12-12 and snapped their losing skid. Grant Cherry will pitch for the 'Cats for a 6:30 start from Geneva. RHP Westin Muir will get the ball for Kane County; their record now stands at 15-9. A livestream will be available on AABaseball.TV.

The next homestand starts on Monday with the RailCats will have a few exciting theme night such as Star Wars Night, Touch a Truck presented by Altorfer CAT and Father's Day Game on Sunday! Get your tickets at tixr.com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from June 12, 2026

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