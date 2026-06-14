RailCats Can't Overcome Five-Run Second by Kane County

Published on June 13, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Geneva, IL) Returning to Northwestern Medicine Field was the Gary SouthShore RailCats facing the Kane County Cougars for the second game of their weekend series. Grant Cherry started on the bump for the 'Cats while Westin Muir went for the Cougars.

The RailCats scored first on a double play ball that brought in Korry Howell that made it 1-0. Cherry would get out of a bases loaded situation in the bottom of the first but the Cougars bats would put up a huge five-run inning with huge a trifecta of RBI doubles being hit. It was 5-1 after two.

Colin Summerhill had an RBI hit into right to cut it to 5-2, but with two outs Zane Spinn hit a triple to score two runs and it was 7-2. It was Summerhill again in the top of the sixth with a two-run single and with the tying-run at the plate, Cougars relief pitcher Zach Veen got a strikeout to end the threat.

The backbreaker came in the bottom of the seventh with Matt Bottcher singling in two more runs to get to the final score for the Saturday game, 9-4. The RailCats record goes to 12-13 and tomorrow's game is a rubber match scheduled for 1:00. The pitching matchup will be Deyni Olivero facing off against Konnor Ash. The livestream will be on AABaseball.TV.

The next homestand starts on Monday with the RailCats will have a few exciting theme night such as Star Wars Night, Touch a Truck presented by Altorfer CAT and Father's Day Game on Sunday! Get your tickets at tixr.com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from June 13, 2026

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