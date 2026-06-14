Goldeyes Come up Short against RedHawks

Published on June 13, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes' Ryo Kohigashi in action

(Winnipeg Goldeyes) Winnipeg Goldeyes' Ryo Kohigashi in action(Winnipeg Goldeyes)

FARGO, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (12-15) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 4-2 at Newman Outdoor Field Saturday evening.

RedHawks third baseman Brian Fuentes came home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second inning to open the scoring. Two pitches later, catcher Juan Fernández hit a sacrifice fly to right field that allowed centre fielder Andy Nelson to trot home and make it 2-0.

Ryo Kohigashi - Dylan Engel/Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks | Click here to download this image.

Right fielder Dillon Thomas increased Fargo-Moorhead's lead to 3-0 in the third, leading off the inning with a home run to right field.

Winnipeg (11-16) got on the board in the top of the fourth inning when right fielder Max Murphy chopped a base hit through the right side of the infield that drove in centre fielder Noah Marcelo, cutting the RedHawks' lead to 3-1.

Fargo-Moorhead made it 4-1 with two out in the seventh on designated hitter Tripp Clark's single to left that brought Nelson in to score.

The Goldeyes were not prepared to go quietly however, and in the top of the eighth inning second baseman Keshawn Lynch blooped a single to left that scored left fielder Roby Enríquez to make it 4-2.

In the ninth shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder walked to lead off the inning and scored on first baseman Raphaël Pelletier's single down the left field line. The game ended with Pelletier stranded at first base.

Patrick Wicklander (W, 2-1) allowed a run on just three hits over six innings of work. He struck out six and walked four. Tyler Jeans (S, 3) overcame the early-inning troubles in the ninth and struck out the side.

Ryo Kohigashi (L, 0-1) started for Winnipeg and also went six innings, giving up three runs on four hits. The lefty fanned six and walked three. Willian Suárez and Eli Saul each pitched an inning out of the bullpen.

The four-game series at Newman Outdoor Field continues Sunday at 1:00 p.m. with veteran lefty Mitchell Lambson (2-3, 8.28 ERA) expected to take the mound for Winnipeg. Right-hander Wyatt Cheney (0-2, 4.84 ERA) is scheduled to start for Fargo-Moorhead.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 12:35 p.m. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home Friday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m. when the Lincoln Saltdogs visit Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

-Goldeyes-

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American Association Stories from June 13, 2026

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