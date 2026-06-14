Dogs' Offense Stalls

Published on June 13, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs dropped the second game of their series against the Milwaukee Milkmen, 6-4, on Saturday evening at Impact Field.

The Milkmen scored first on a two-run home run by Wendell Marrero in the top of the second. Jaylyn Williams wasted no time tying the game up, adding a two-run home run of his own in the bottom of the same inning. The back-and-forth affair continued as Milwaukee's Andy Blake reclaimed the lead for the Milkmen with a solo home run in the top of the third. The Dogs' offense would grind to a halt after Jaxx Groshans scored Gio DiGiacomo to tie the game at three apiece on fielder's choice. Justin Janus made the score 4-3 in the top of the sixth on an RBI single that scored Griffin Doersching.

The Dogs would not record a hit again until the bottom of the ninth, when Williams drove in Groshans to make the score 6-4. It was not enough to mount a late rally and Chicago falls to 9-16 on the season. The Dogs are the only team in the American Association that has yet to achieve ten wins.

Chicago will look to avoid the sweep against Milwaukee on Sunday, June 14. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.







American Association Stories from June 13, 2026

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