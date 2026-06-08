Dogs Swept by DockHounds

Published on June 8, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs were swept by the Lake Country DockHounds after dropping the final game of the series 8-2 on Sunday. This loss is the Dogs' fifth in a row.

Chicago scored first after base hits from Ethan Wilder and Jacob Maiben set up an RBI sacrifice fly by Tyreque Reed that scored Wilder. The DockHounds quickly tied the game at one apiece in the second inning after an error on a pick-off attempt allowed Joshua Mears to score. The Dogs reclaimed the lead in the third inning thanks to a solo home run from Wilder. The Dogs would not score again for the remainder of the contest.

An RBI base hit from Ryan Hernandez tied the game at two apiece in the bottom of the third. Jack Blomgren extended the lead with a solo home run before Drey Dirksen added a solo shot of his own to make the score 4-2. Lake Country never looked back, adding four more runs in just three innings.

Dogs' starter Regi Grace Jr finished the game after five innings pitched, giving up seven hits, five earned runs, and three walks while striking out three. He was relieved by Rayne Supple followed by Jacob DeLabio, who struck out three of his own.

The Dogs return home to Impact Field on Tuesday, June 9, when they welcome the Lincoln SaltDogs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







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