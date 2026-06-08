RedHawks' Patrick Wicklander Tabbed American Association Carbliss Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 8, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Patrick Wicklander

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Kaedan Fischer / kfshots.com) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Patrick Wicklander(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Kaedan Fischer / kfshots.com)

FARGO - After striking out nine batters over seven innings of one-run ball against Milwaukee on Sunday, RedHawks pitcher Patrick Wicklander has been named the American Association's Carbliss Pitcher of the Week, the AAPB announced on Monday afternoon.

Wicklander allowed just three hits across those seven innings, the fewest the lefty has allowed in a game this season. His strong start on the mound helped guide the RedHawks to a win, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Wicklander also made a start on June 2 against the Kansas City Monarchs. He allowed one run over five innings of work, punching out seven batters.

The San Jose, California, native tossed 12.0 innings overall on the week, allowing two runs and striking out 16 batters. He is the first RedHawks pitcher to be named pitcher of the week since Tyler Jardon earned the honor for the week ending August 3, 2025.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks return to Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday for the start of a seven-game homestand, taking on the Kansas City Monarchs and Winnipeg Goldeyes. First pitch is set for 7:02 p.m. on Tuesday night.

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