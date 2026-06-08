RedHawks Take Series Finale in Milwaukee

Published on June 8, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FRANKLIN, Wis. - Aidan Byrne hit his first pro home run, Tripp Clark went 5-for-5 and Patrick Wicklander put together a quality start in a 5-2 RedHawks win over the Milwaukee Milkmen Sunday afternoon at Franklin Field.

Byrne's two-run homer in the seventh gave Fargo-Moorhead (8-14) some breathing room after Wicklander limited Milwaukee to one run on three hits over seven innings to get the win. He struck out nine batters Sunday after K'ing seven in his last start against Kansas City.

Jose Sermo went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Tyler Jeans picked up the save - his third of the year - for the RedHawks.

Fargo-Moorhead returns to Newman Outdoor Field for the start of a seven-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Kansas City Monarchs. First pitch Tuesday is set for 7:02 p.m. with a t-shirt giveaway presented by CI Sport for the first 1,000 fans when gates open at 6 p.m.







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