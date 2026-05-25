RedHawks Win Series Finale over Cougars

Published on May 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (5-5) smashed 17 hits to take the series finale over the Kane County Cougars (6-3) by a score of 12-7 on Sunday afternoon.

Six different RedHawks had multi-hit days, with Tripp Clark leading the way, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Juan Fernandez went 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs while Jose Lujano and Dillon Thomas each homered for Fargo-Moorhead. Colby Wilkerson went 3-for-4 and added two doubles of his own.

The RedHawks once again got the bats going early in the first inning. Juan Fernandez and Dillon Thomas singled, and after a Jose Sermo fielder's choice, Lujano launched a 366-foot blast to right field to give the Hawks an early 3-0 lead. Tripp Clark knocked in an RBI single as well, extending the lead to four.

In the bottom of the second, Fernandez singled again to drive in Jairus Richards from second, bringing the lead to five.

The Cougars got a few runs back after a double from Matt Bottcher drove in one, and later in the inning an error allowed two more runs to cross home.

The RedHawks responded quickly when Clark lined a double into right field, driving in two runs. Richards tacked on an RBI double of his own, bringing the lead back to five.

Kane County brought in one run in the fourth, but Dillon Thomas brought the lead up to six, crushing a towering 392-foot blast deep over the fence in right-center field.

The RedHawks picked up two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. Richards singled, then stole both second and third base, and scored from third on a Juan Fernandez single. Sermo added on a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Tyler Jeans took the mound in the ninth and struck out three batters to close the door on a the win.

Kolby Kiser got the start for the RedHawks, tossing 2.1 innings with two walks and a strikeout in his season debut. Hunter Day earned the win, finishing with 4.2 innings of work and three punch outs. Parker Harm pitched a scoreless eighth inning as well.

The RedHawks are back in action at Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday, May 26, as they welcome to town the Lake Country DockHounds for a three-game series. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:02 p.m.







American Association Stories from May 24, 2026

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