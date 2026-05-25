Goldeyes Complete Sweep of Milwaukee

Published on May 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Luke Boyd

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Nick Kuhlman) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Luke Boyd(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Nick Kuhlman)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (4-5) earned their first series sweep of the season Sunday with a 9-2 victory over the Milwaukee Milkmen at Blue Cross Park.

Goldeyes first baseman Roby Enríquez hit a booming two-run home run to right field with shortstop Ramón Bramasco aboard to open the scoring in the bottom of the first inning.

Winnipeg doubled their lead to 4-0 in the third. First, catcher Kevin García came home on Enríquez's ground out to shortstop. Then third baseman Keshawn Lynch drew a bases-loaded walk that forced in centre fielder Noah Marcelo.

In the fourth inning, Marcelo doubled into the left field corner to drive in left fielder Jiandido Tromp to make it 5-0 before right fielder Max Murphy crushed a three-run blast to left. It was his first of the season and leaves him two runs batted in short of tying Reggie Abercrombie's all-time club record of 393.

Back-to-back doubles by Tromp and García in the fifth inning made it 9-0 Goldeyes.

Milwaukee (5-4) broke the shutout in the seventh when second baseman Michael Hallquist walked with the bases full, allowing shortstop Delvin Pérez to score. A second run scored when catcher Andrew Sundean crossed the plate on left fielder Wendell Marrero's double play ball, cutting Winnipeg's lead to 9-2.

Luke Boyd (W, 1-1) went six scoreless innings for Winnipeg, scattering five hits and striking out six. He did not walk a batter. Chas Wheatley, Weston Lombard, Arij Fransen, and Eli Saul appeared in relief.

Milkmen starter Christian Young (L, 1-1) lasted just 3 2/3 innings and gave up eight earned runs on seven hits. He struck out one and issued four free passes.

Second baseman Adam Hall, Tromp, and García all recorded multi-hit games for the Goldeyes, with García going 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored.

Winnipeg now heads to Gary, Indiana, where they will open a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Lefty Kevin Vaupel (0-0, 2.25 ERA) will start for the Goldeyes, while right-hander Grant Cherry (0-1, 9.00 ERA) is expected to get the call for the RailCats.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:20 p.m. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Monday, June 1 to begin a season-long ten-game homestand with the first of four against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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