Explorers Fall in Wild One

Published on May 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Cade Marquardt of the Sioux City Explorers scores a run

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Cade Marquardt of the Sioux City Explorers scores a run(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - S ioux City (5-5) found itself in the middle of one of the strangest and sloppiest games of the season on Sunday, a chaotic 11-10 loss to Lincoln (3-7) defined by five errors.

Afterward, manager Steve Montgomery didn't mince words: "You can't take a lot from this game, just a whole lot to clean up defensively."

The night started with promise. With two outs in the bottom of the first, Braulio Vásquez ripped a single and stole second, setting the table for Alberto Osuna, who punished a hanging slider from Harold Cortijo with a two-run homer to left. Sioux City has now outscored opponents 14-2 in the first inning this season.

But Lincoln answered immediately in the second. Jairo Pomares opened the frame with a solo shot to center, and two Sioux City errors allowed two more runs to score, including a close play at the plate that Ryan Grabosch narrowly beat out. Cam Phelts added an RBI groundout to make it 4-2, erasing the X's early momentum.

Two additional Sioux City errors extended the frame, and Pomares delivered the crushing blow. A bases-clearing double for his second, third, and fourth RBIs of the night to cap six unanswered runs and push Lincoln ahead 8-2. By then, the X's had committed five errors, their most in a game this season.

Sioux City punched back in the bottom half. Cade Marquardt delivered his first professional hit, a two-run single to right that trimmed the deficit to 8-5.

In the fifth, Vásquez homered to left-center to make it 8-7, and after three shutdown innings from the bullpen, the offense struck again.

Jackson Mayo lined a single to right, scoring Vásquez all the way from first on an emphatic wave home from Montgomery to tie the game 8-8.

Lincoln regained control in the eighth.

Paul Myro dropped a bloop double into right to put the Saltdogs back in front, and pitching coach Bobby Post was ejected moments later after arguing a near strikeout that would have ended the at-bat. Phelts followed with an RBI single for insurance, and a perfectly executed hit-and-run between Myro and Pomares added another run for Pomares' fifth RBI of the game to make it 11-8.

The X's refused to go quietly though.

A wild pitch by David Shaw scored a run to make it 11-9, and Zac Vooletich stole third before racing home on a throwing error by catcher Mason Minzey, cutting it to 11-10.

But Sioux City couldn't complete the comeback. Tyler Stasiowski worked a clean ninth, retiring the X's in order to secure his second save and the series win for Lincoln.

Sioux City now turns the page quickly, opening a four-game series against Milwaukee on Monday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 3:35 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Ticket packages for the 2026 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for updates.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Rookie from Briar Cliff Cade Marquardt had his first professional hit and went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

-Henry George's six-game hitting streak came to a close.

-The X's made a season-high five errors.

-Braulio Vasquez had three hits and is tied with Fargo's Juan Fernandez with 18 for the league lead.

-Sioux City is 0-2 on Sundays out of the gate.

-The Explorers are 5-5 after the first 10 games. They went 6-4 out of the gate last season.

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American Association Stories from May 24, 2026

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