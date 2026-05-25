5-Run Inning Sinks RailCats against Cleburne

Published on May 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Sunday night rubber match between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Cleburne Railroaders took place on a crisp Northwest Indiana evening between right-handed pitcher Alonzo Richardson and the southpaw Bodi Rascon.

The Railroaders took the early lead on a base hit by Carter Aldrete. In the top of the third Cleburne added two more runs to make it 3-0. In the bottom of the third, Elvis Peralta with runners on first and third, Peralta blasted a three-run homer to tie the game.

Cleburne responded with scoring five in the top of the fifth, racking up six hits. Cleburne tacked on one more in the seventh and Peralta hit his second home run of the game. The final score was 9-4.

The RailCats will host the Winnipeg Goldeyes starting Tuesday, RHP Grant Cherry will make his RailCats home debut with the Goldeyes starting the LHP Kevin Vaupel. The livestream is free and it can be found on AABaseball.TV.

The RailCats will have six more games at home with a full slate weekend theme nights, check out the promotional schedule by clicking the link Promotional Schedule and buy your tickets on Tixr.Com/RailCats or call the ballpark at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from May 24, 2026

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