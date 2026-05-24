RedHawks Drop Saturday Doubleheader

Published on May 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks dropped both ends of a doubleheader on Saturday night against the Kane County Cougars, falling 4-2 in Game 1 and 7-6 in Game 2.

The RedHawks and Cougars exchanged scoreless frames through the first three innings of Game 1, before Kane County broke through in the top of the fourth with an Alex McGarry RBI single.

The Hawks put together three straight singles in the bottom half to take the lead, 2-1.

The Cougars responded with two runs of their own in the top of the fifth and tacked on another insurance run in the top of the sixth.

The RedHawks put runners on the base paths in the fifth and sixth innings but couldn't push any more runs across.

Wyatt Cheney started on the mound in Game 1, tossing five innings and recording five strikeouts. Parker Harm pitched in relief, striking out two batters over two innings.

Juan Fernandez went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run, while Jose Sermo and Jesus Lujano each tacked on an RBI.

The RedHawks bats woke up quickly in Game 2. After a Dillon Thomas single, Sermo launched a home run deep over the wall in centerfield, giving the RedHawks a 2-0 lead. It was Sermo's seventh homer in his last eight games to lead the American Association.

After Kane County put up three runs over the next two innings, the Hawks put up a crooked number in the home half of the third.

Sermo ripped a double down the right field line to score Thomas from second and Wilkerson drove in Sermo with a double of his own two batters later. Jake Hjelle joined in on the fun with a double to left, scoring Wilkerson. Hjelle came home on an Aidan Byrne single to center field, putting the RedHawks up 6-3.

Kane County got one back in the sixth thanks to an Alex McGarry solo shot. Then, the Cougars struck one more time, this time in the seventh with a string of hits. A misplayed ball in right field allowed the Cougars to regain the lead, 7-6.

After a Jose Sermo walk brought Jesus Lujano in as a pinch runner, the RedHawks went down in order to end the ballgame.

Angelo Cabral got the start in what was a bullpen game for Fargo-Moorhead, tossing two innings with three strikeouts, giving up one unearned run.

Mason Pelio went 2.2 innings in relief, striking out five while surrendering four runs, three of which were earned.

Sermo went 2-for-3 at the dish with a double, a home run and a walk, driving in three runs. Colby Wilkerson and Aidan Byrne collected two hits each as well, with both recording an RBI.

The RedHawks (4-5) will finish out the series against Kane County (6-2) on Sunday, May 24. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.







American Association Stories from May 24, 2026

RedHawks Drop Saturday Doubleheader - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

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