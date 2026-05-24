RedHawks Transfer Jake Dykhoff to Baltimore Orioles Organization

Published on May 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - After a standout couple of seasons in Fargo-Moorhead, Wadena native and 2025 American Association Pitcher of the Year Jake Dykhoff is moving on to affiliated ball.

The RedHawks transferred Dykhoff's contract to the Baltimore Orioles organization Sunday.

Last summer, Dykhoff helped lead the best pitching staff in the American Association. His 1.63 ERA was the best in the AAPB by more than a run and bested the previous RedHawks single season record of 1.84 set by Casey Horrelbeke in 2010.

He is the only qualified RedHawks pitcher with an ERA under two since the team joined the American Association in 2011.

The former Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagle went 11-4 with 81 strikeouts over 27 appearances (10 starts) last season. He was named the American Association's best starter with a spot on the league's Postseason All-Star Team.

Dykhoff made one start in 2026 for the RedHawks. He tossed six innings on May 16 against the Cleburne Railroaders, striking out 11.

Since making his debut in 2023, Dykhoff has compiled an overall record of 21-11 in 84 appearances (25 starts). Dykhoff struck out 212 batters over 227.1 innings of work, recording an ERA of 2.97.

Dykhoff is the 15th player since 2020 to be transferred to an MLB Organization, and the 94th overall in team history.

The RedHawks finish off a three-game series against Kane County on Sunday at 1 p.m. before opening a three-game set against the Lake Country DockHounds at Newman Outdoor Field beginning on Tuesday, May 26.







American Association Stories from May 24, 2026

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