Jose Sermo Climbs AAPB All-Time Home Run List with 147th Home Run

Published on May 21, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Jose Sermo

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Jose Sermo(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)

CLEBURNE, Texas - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks dropped a 14-12 slugfest Wednesday evening against the Cleburne Railroaders, but not before Jose Sermo made some history.

With one runner on, Sermo muscled a 102 mile-per-hour, 361-foot line drive just fair past the right field foul pole for his 147th career American Association home run, passing former Sioux Falls Canaries/Winnipeg Goldeyes legend Reggie Abercrombie for second place on the league's all-time home run list.

The Puerto Rican, who now makes his home in California, has notched six home runs in his last six games. Sermo now ranks behind only active Sioux Falls Canaries slugger Jabari Henry's 164 homers. Coincidentally, Henry also homered on Wednesday.

In 638 total AAPB games for six teams, Sermo has homered 64 times with Sioux City, 29 times with Cleburne, 27 times with Milwaukee, 21 times with the RedHawks and six times with Gary SouthShore.

Sermo has hit a home run every 12.6 at-bats for the RedHawks since being acquired last summer. He does not have enough at-bats to qualify for the RedHawks' career record list yet, but of all batters with 250+ ABs, that 12.6 ABs per HR ranks first by nearly two full at-bats.

Fargo-Moorhead's single-season home run record is 29, set by Jesse Hoorelbeke in 2010. John Silviano has the team's AAPB mark, 24 home runs, set in 2021.

The RedHawks (4-3) are back at home on Friday night for the 2026 Home Opener against the two-time defending Miles Wolff Cup champion Kane County Cougars. First pitch is slated for 7:02 p.m.

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American Association Stories from May 21, 2026

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