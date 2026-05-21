Explorers Split a Pair with Saltdogs

Published on May 21, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







LINCOLN, NE - Sioux City opened the doubleheader with a dominant 6-0 win. Hunter Cashero and the bullpen combined to keep Lincoln off the board, while Cam Bufford's two-run homer sealed the Game 1 victory.

In the nightcap, the Explorers again struck first, but early walks and a two-run single by Cary Arbolida helped the Saltdogs grab a 3-1 lead.

Sioux City pulled within one on an RBI groundout from Dillon Tatum but couldn't find the timely hit late. Lincoln closed out a 3-2 win to earn its first victory of the season and split the doubleheader.

Game 1 - Sioux City 6, Lincoln 0

The first three Explorers reached safely in the top of the first inning, and Sioux City pushed across the game's opening run when Alberto Osuna grounded into a double play to make it 1-0.

Starter Hunter Cashero got early defensive help, beginning with a snow-cone catch from Zac Vooletich to end the first inning. In the second, Osuna added to the highlight reel with an unassisted double play at first base.

Cashero battled through command issues in the third, walking the first two batters of the inning. Both advanced into scoring position, but Cashero escaped by snapping off a nasty slider to strike out Tanner O'Tremba and strand the runners. Despite issuing five walks, Cashero worked three scoreless innings and allowed just one hit.

Sioux City continued to create chances, getting the leadoff man aboard in the second, third, and fourth innings, but couldn't bring any of them home.

The X's finally broke through in the sixth. Vooletich stole second and third on consecutive pitches, then raced home on an errant throw from catcher Ryan Grabosch to extend the lead to 2-0. Later in the inning, Cade Marquardt earned his first professional RBI with a four-pitch walk, scoring Jackson Van De Brake to make it 3-0. Zane Denton then crossed the plate on a wild pitch from reliever David Shaw, stretching the advantage to 4-0.

In the bottom half, Nate Gercken delivered the shutdown sequence out of the bullpen. With Lincoln threatening to chip away, Gercken froze Calyn Halvorson with a fastball at the knees to end the frame and preserve the four-run lead.

Sioux City delivered the knockout blow in the seventh when Cam Bufford launched a two-run homer to left, pushing the Explorers' lead to 6-0 and putting the game out of reach.

Game 2 - Lincoln 3, Sioux City 2

The Explorers struck first in the opening inning. Braulio Vásquez stole second, advanced to third on a balk, and came home on a broken-bat flare into center from Alberto Osuna to give Sioux City an early 1-0 lead.

Lincoln responded quickly in the second. The Saltdogs loaded the bases, and Zach Willeman issued his fourth walk of the game to force in the tying run. The free passes proved costly again when Cary Arbolida lined a two-run single to left, giving Lincoln its first lead of the afternoon at 3-1.

Sioux City manufactured a run in the fourth to claw back within one. Osuna led off the inning with a double, and Dillon Tatum grounded out to shortstop to bring him home, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

Willeman settled in from there. Lincoln continued to apply pressure in the fifth, but the right-hander induced a pair of flyouts and a ground ball to escape the inning unscathed. Despite the early walks, Willeman battled through the full six-inning distance, throwing 112 pitches while allowing six hits, three earned runs, four walks, and striking out seven.

Offensively, the Explorers struggled to generate momentum. Sioux City put runners on but couldn't find the timely hit, and in the sixth Osuna grounded into an inning-ending double play that kept the X's trailing 3-2.

Lincoln turned to Tyler Stasiowski to close out the seventh, and he delivered a clean 1-2-3 frame to secure the Saltdogs' first win of the season and earn a split of the doubleheader.

Sioux City wraps up the road trip in Lincoln on Thursday. First pitch for game four is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m.

on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday night, May 22 at 6:55 p.m., against Lincoln. Ticket packages for the 2026 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for updates.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Cameron Bufford hit his first home run of the season in game one.

-The X's stole six bases in game one and one in game two.

-Nate Gercken has now appeared in 224 games as an Explorer.

-Game one saw rookie Hunter Cashero make his professional debut.

-The Explorers have outscored Lincoln 15-6 in the series.

-Briar Cliff alum and rookie Cade Marquardt made his pro debut and had a bases loaded walk for his first professional RBI.







American Association Stories from May 21, 2026

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