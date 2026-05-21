Saltdogs Earn First Win in Doubleheader Split

Published on May 21, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs infielder Cael Chatham makes a throw to first

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs infielder Cael Chatham makes a throw to first(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Wednesday night at Haymarket Park, the Lincoln Saltdogs played the Sioux City Explorers in a scheduled doubleheader. In game one, the Explorers controlled the tempo while picking up a 6-0 victory. However, in game two, the Saltdogs put together at three-run second inning and held on to record a 3-2 win. Not only did it give Lincoln it's first victory of the season, it also was win number one in the tenure of James Frisbie as manager of the Saltdogs.

Game 1: Sioux City scored six runs off seven hits, with no errors and stranded nine baserunners. Lincoln had no runs with three hits, one error and left ten runners on base, in a game that lasted two hours and forty minutes.

The Explorers jumped ahead early by plating a run in the top of the first. Austin Davis led off with a single against Lincoln starter Ryan Rembisz. Davis stole second. Then, Henry George drew a walk. Bravio Vasquez singled, to load the bases. Then, Alberto Osuna hit into a ground ball double play, however, Davis scored, to make it a 1-0 Sioux City lead.

Sioux City added three more runs in the top of the sixth. Facing Lincoln reliever Jeferson Figueroa, Zac Vooletich singled, then stole second. Then, Vooletich stole third and scored on an errant throw by catcher Ryan Grabosch. Jackson Van De Brake reached on a base on balls and stole second. Zane Denton drew a walk. Then, the Saltdogs went to the bullpen and brought in David Shaw. Cameron Bufford drew a walk, to load the bases. Cade Marquardt reached on a base on balls, scoring Van De Brake, to make it 3-0. A wild pitch scored Denton, to make it a 4-0, Sioux City lead.

The Explorers added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Facing Saltdogs reliever Chandler Woolridge, Jackson Van De Brake reached on a one-out walk. Two batters later, Cameron Bufford hit a two-run home run to left field, to make it 6-0.

The Saltdogs got two baserunners on in the bottom of the seventh, but were unable to score, ending the first contest.

Sioux City starting pitcher Hunter Cashero pitched 3.0 innings, giving up one hit, walked five and struck out three. Julio Rosario (1-0) earned the win, pitching 2.2 innings, surrendering two hits and struck out three. Nate Gercken pitched 0.1 innings with one strikeout. Trey Morrill pitched 1.0 inning, gave up two walks, and struck out two.

Lincoln starter Ryan Rembisz (0-1) pitched 5.0 innings, yielding five hits, one run and walked three. Jeferson Figueroa faced three batters and could not record an out, giving up one hit, three runs, and walked two. David Shaw pitched 1.0 inning, walked three and struck out one. Chandler Woolridge worked 1.0 inning, gave up one hit, two runs and walked one.

Offensively for the Explorers, Austin Davis for 2-for-4. Alberto Osuna was 0-for-3 with an RBI. Cameron Bufford was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run. Cade Marquardt was 0-for-3 with a run batted in.

For the Saltdogs, Calyn Halvorson was 2-for-3.

Game 2: Lincoln (1-5) scored three runs off six hits with no errors and stranded nine base runners. Sioux City (3-3) scored two runs with four hits, committed two errors, and left two runners on base.

Sioux City started the scoring in the top of the first. With two outs, Braulio Vasquez drew a base of balls against Lincoln starter Foster Pace. Vasquez stole second and advanced to third on a balk. Then, Alberto Osuna single, driving in Vasquez, to make it a 1-0 Explorers lead.

The Saltdogs fetched their first lead of the game in the bottom of the second. Facing Sioux City starter Zach Willeman, Paul Myro drew a two-out walk. Then Santino Panaro struck out swinging, but reached first base on a dropped third strike, which was a passed ball. Then, Cam Phelts drew a walk, to load the bases. The next batter, Mason Minzey drew a walk, scoring Myro, to tie the score at 1-1. Then, Cary Arbolida singled, driving in Panaro and Phelts, to make it a 3-1 Lincoln lead.

The Explorers cut the Lincoln lead in half in the top of the fourth. Facing Lincoln reliever Cael Chatham, Alberto Osuna doubled. A ground out by Jackson Mayo advanced Osuna to third. Then, Dillon Tatum grounded out to short, scoring Osuna, to make it a 3-2 score.

Lincoln took the one run lead into the top of the seventh, and reliever Tyler Stasiowski struck out the side, to end the game.

Saltdogs starter Foster Pace pitched 3.0 innings, yielding one run off two hits, struck out five and walked one. Cael Chatham (1-0) claimed the win, pitching 2.0 innings, yielding one run off one hit and struck out one. Zac McCleve pitched 1.0 inning and gave up one hit. Tyler Stasiowski (1) earned the save, pitching 1.0 inning and striking out three.

Offensively for Lincoln, Cary Arbolida was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Ryan Grabosch was 2-for-3.

For the Explorers, Alberto Osuna was 2-for-3 with a run batted in.

The final game of the four-game series is Thursday night at Haymarket Park. LHP Greg Loukinen (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Reed Butz (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will be on the mound for Sioux City. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM and 1240 AM. Live video will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Thursday's game is THIRSTY THURSDAY! sponsored by Pepsi Cola of Lincoln. Fans can get $2 OFF Draft Beers & Pepsi Fountain Sodas and may purchase $4 Select Tall Boys. It's also Nebraska Game & Parks Night sponsored by Nebraska Game and Parks. Plus, there will be a 25th Season legacy sponsor recognition. For tickets, merchandise and more information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from May 21, 2026

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