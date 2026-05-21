Goldeyes Battle Back to Beat Kane County

Published on May 21, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Noah Marcelo of the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Anthony Buziak) Noah Marcelo of the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Anthony Buziak)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (1-4) earned their first win of 2026 Wednesday, with a 3-2 comeback victory over the Kane County Cougars at Blue Cross Park.

Kane County (3-2) opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when shortstop Sam Dexter scored as the result of a fielding error that would have ended the frame. Second baseman Josh Allen then doubled to left-centre field to bring in catcher Charles Mack to make it 2-0.

The Cougars held that two-run advantage until the bottom of the fifth, which saw Goldeyes first baseman Roby Enríquez bounce a triple down the right field line to score centre fielder Noah Marcelo, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Winnipeg tied the contest at 2-2 an inning later when designated hitter T.J. Schofield-Sam doubled into the right field corner, bringing left fielder Jiandido Tromp in to score.

The clutch hitting continued for the Goldeyes in the seventh, when Marcelo drove in shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder with a single up the middle for what proved to be the game-winning run.

Tasker Strobel (W, 1-0) pitched the sixth and the seventh innings, allowing one hit, striking out two and walking two. Derrick Cherry (S, 1) earned a six-out save, striking out four and giving up a pair of hits. Lefty Kevin Vaupel made a spot start for Winnipeg, working three innings and surrendering two unearned runs on three hits. Arij Fransen, celebrating his 25th birthday, also contributed two innings of scoreless relief.

Reese Sharp started and went five innings for Kane County, giving up one run on two hits. He struck out three and walked two. Ernie Day (L, 1-1) gave up the tying and go-ahead runs on the only two hits he allowed.

The series concludes at Blue Cross Park Thursday at 11:00 a.m. when Landen Bourassa (0-1, 5.40 ERA) will start for the Goldeyes. Kane County has not announced its starter.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 10:35 a.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes announced Wednesday that the contract of right-handed pitcher Noah Millikan has been transferred to the Washington Nationals system. The 23-year-old started one game for Winnipeg, striking out six in a five-inning appearance May 16 at Milwaukee. He yielded only three hits and did not give up a run. Millikan becomes the 91st player in franchise history to be transferred to a Major League organization.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from May 21, 2026

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