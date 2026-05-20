Cougars Down Goldeyes in Front of Packed House

Published on May 20, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Luke Boyd

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Katie Lambe) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Luke Boyd(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Katie Lambe)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Kane County Cougars (3-1) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 14-2 in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,847 at Blue Cross Park Tuesday evening.

After the first two innings were scoreless, the visitors got started in the third when second baseman Josh Allen hit a sacrifice fly to left field that brought in catcher Charles Mack.

Kane County added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning when designated hitter Todd Lott, first baseman Alex McGarry, and third baseman Claudio Finol hit three consecutive doubles to make the score Cougars 3, Goldeyes 0.

In the fifth, Lott singled to left to drive in right fielder Armond Upshaw, and Finol hit a three-run home run to left field to make it 7-0.

The Goldeyes (0-4) scratched a run across in the bottom of the inning on a groundout to shortstop by designated hitter Jiandido Tromp that scored left fielder Roby Enríquez, trimming Kane County's lead to 7-1.

Mack homered to right-centre field in the top of the sixth inning to extend the lead to 8-0 before the Cougars exploded for five more in the seventh. Finol hit his second three-run shot of the evening to left to make it 11-1, then Upshaw lined a triple to right field that plated left fielder Dave Matthews to extend their lead to 12-1. Finally centre fielder Matt Bottcher singled to right to score Upshaw and it was 13-1.

The Cougars tacked on one more in the eighth on Mack's single up the middle that knocked in Finol for a 14-1 advantage.

Winnipeg got that run back in the ninth on Tromp's double to left field that brought second baseman Keshawn Lynch in to score the game's final run.

Vin Timpanelli (W, 1-0) went six innings for Kane County, allowing an earned run on just three hits. He struck out three and walked one. Graham Firoved and Justin Lange appeared out of the bullpen.

Luke Boyd (L, 0-1) started for the Goldeyes. He surrendered five runs - all earned - on seven hits in 4.2 innings while striking out four. Ryo Kohigashi, Eli Saul, and Quinn Waterhouse pitched in relief.

The series continues at Blue Cross Park Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. when Landen Bourassa (0-1, 5.40 ERA) will start for the Goldeyes while fellow right-hander Vin Timpanelli (0-1, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for Kane County.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Wednesday's game will feature a magnet schedule giveaway to the first 3,500 in attendance, and Thursday is the first of two 11:00 a.m. School Day games.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from May 20, 2026

Cougars Down Goldeyes in Front of Packed House - Winnipeg Goldeyes

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