Goldeyes Drop Season Opener to Milwaukee

Published on May 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







FRANKLIN, WI - The Milwaukee Milkmen defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 6-2 at Franklin Field Friday evening in the 2026 season debut for both clubs.

Milwaukee opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when third baseman Michael Hallquist came in to score on designated hitter Griffin Doersching's single to centre field.

Adam Hall - Photo Credit: Milwaukee Milkmen | Click here to download this image.

The Milkmen extended their lead the following frame on a two-run home run to centre by Hallquist that made the score 3-0.

The next three innings were scoreless before the Goldeyes scored their first run of the season in the sixth when left fielder Roby Enríquez doubled off the wall in right-centre field to bring home Adam Hall and trim Milwaukee's lead to 3-1.

The home side would add two runs in the bottom of the inning however, as catcher Andrew Sundean singled to left field, driving in right fielder Justin Janas scores and second baseman Yordys Valdés to make the score 5-1 Milwaukee.

The Milkmen tacked on another in the seventh on a one-out, solo home run to Doersching that made it 6-1.

Winnipeg got one run back in the top of the ninth inning when right fielder Max Murphy crossed the plate on designated hitter Jiandido Tromp's fielder's choice, accounting for the 6-2 final.

Murphy's ninth inning double gave him 1,002 total bases in a Goldeyes uniform, breaking the tie he held for the club's all-time lead in that category with the legendary Reggie Abercrombie.

Enríquez was four-of-four on the evening, with a double, a run batted in, and a stolen base. He was responsible for half of Winnipeg's eight hits.

Landen Bourassa (L, 0-1) started for the Goldeyes and worked five innings. He allowed three runs - all earned - on five hits and struck out five. Tasker Strobel, James Colyer, Quinn Waterhouse, and Eli Saul pitched out of the bullpen for Winnipeg.

Solomon Bates (W, 1-0) pitched five scoreless innings for Milwaukee, giving up just three hits, striking out five, and walking one. He was followed by Jhordany Mezquita, Hunter Bryan, Justin Kelly, and Ryan Boyer.

The series continues from the Milwaukee suburbs Saturday at 6:00 p.m. with righthander Noah Millikan (0-0, 0.00 ERA) scheduled to start for the Goldeyes. The Milkmen will counter with lefty Juan Díaz (0-0. 0.00 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:35 p.m. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Home Opener at Blue Cross Park versus Kane County, set for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. is nearly sold out.

The Goldeyes' first home series will include a free jersey giveaway to the first 5,000 fans and post-game fireworks May 19, a magnet schedule giveaway to the first 3,500 in attendance May 20, and the first of two 11:00 a.m. School Day games May 21.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

-Goldeyes-







American Association Stories from May 15, 2026

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