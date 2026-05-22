Goldeyes Drop Series Finale to Cougars

Published on May 22, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Landen Bourassa

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Brook Jones) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Landen Bourassa(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Brook Jones)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Kane County Cougars (4-2) used a late surge to defeat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 12-5 Thursday afternoon at Blue Cross Park.

Winnipeg (1-5) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when designated hitter Max Murphy lined a single to right field that brought home centre fielder Noah Marcelo.

They would double that lead an inning later on a two-out solo home run to left by shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder.

Kane County tied the contest at 2-2 in the third inning when second baseman Josh Allen doubled to centre field to score left fielder Dave Matthews and catcher Charles Mack.

The Cougars went in front 4-2 in the top of the fifth with more timely hitting from third baseman Claudio Finol, who lined a ground-rule double into the right-field corner that drove in Allen and centre fielder Matt Bottcher.

The visitors added a fifth run in the sixth inning on Allen's single to centre that scored Mack. Allen finished with four hits, three runs batted in, and two runs scored.

Kane County went up 6-2 in the seventh when right fielder Armond Upshaw doubled to left to bring designated hitter Todd Lott around.

The Goldeyes closed to within one in the bottom half of the inning. Didder drove left fielder Jiandido Tromp home with a single to left field to make it 6-3 before Marcelo bounced a two-run homer off Waterfront Drive to cut the deficit to 6-5.

A five-run eighth inning for the Cougars put a quick end to any thoughts of a Goldeyes comeback. Lott hit a two-run single to centre that scored Allen and shortstop Zane Spinn. Upshaw then lined a base hit to right field to plate Bottcher, Finol singled to left to score Lott, and first baseman Alex McGarry lifted a sacrifice fly to left field that allowed Upshaw to trot home, making the score 11-5.

The final run of the game came in the top of the ninth when Mack led off with a home run to right field.

Along with Allen's four-hit performance, Upshaw and Mack each had three hits for the Cougars.

Four Goldeyes had multiple hits: Marcelo, third baseman Ramón Bramasco, Murphy, and Didder.

Westin Muir (W, 1-0), making his first appearance of the season for Kane County, started and went five innings. He allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out two.

Landen Bourassa (L, 0-2) made his second start of the season for Winnipeg, working six innings and surrendering five runs, all earned, on eight hits. The right-hander struck out four and walked four. Weston Lombard, James Colyer, and Quinn Waterhouse all saw action out of the bullpen for the Goldeyes.

A three-game weekend series with the Milwaukee Milkmen is next, starting Friday at 7:00 p.m. Veteran left-hander Mitchell Lambson (0-1, 18.90 ERA) will match up against right-hander Solomon Bates (1-0, 0.00 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The weekend's highlights include a Pregame Party with DJ Anto on Friday, Faith Night on Saturday, and Sunday Family Fun Day/Winnipeg Transit Appreciation Day on Sunday.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from May 22, 2026

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