Explorers Storm Past Saltdogs

Published on May 22, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







LINCOLN, NE - Sioux City's offense erupted after a quiet start on a storm - threatened night in Lincoln, powering the Explorers (4-3) to an 8-1 win and a series victory in a game that became official after a 33 - minute weather delay.

Sioux City managed just one baserunner through the first two innings, and early on it looked like the bats might stay quiet. Lincoln threatened in the second with runners on the corners, but Reed Butz fielded a sharp comebacker from Jacob Morrow to end the inning and keep the game scoreless.

The X's broke through in the third when Zane Denton nearly left the yard, drilling the chain - link top of the left - field fence and settling for a leadoff double. Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen nearly escaped the jam by retiring the next two hitters, but Henry George delivered a clutch two - out RBI single to put Sioux City on the board. Moments later, Braulio Vásquez crushed a two - run homer to left, stretching the lead to 3-0.

Lincoln answered in the bottom half when Jairo Pomares lined a two - out RBI single to make it 3-1.

Sioux City kept the pressure on in the fourth, loading the bases with nobody out before Denton punched an RBI single up the middle to extend the lead to 4-1. Austin Davis then grounded into a double play, bringing home another run and pushing the advantage to 5-1.

In the sixth, Zac Vooletich stole second and third before scoring on a wild pitch to make it 6-1. As thunder cracked and lightning flashed beyond the outfield wall, Vásquez struck again with a two - out, two - run single to blow the game open at 8-1 and finish with four RBIs.

After the game, manager Steve Montgomery praised his explosiveness at the plate, saying, "He's one of those guys where you don't know where the ball is going to go off his bat."

Moments later, the weather forced the game into a delay. After a 33 - minute stoppage, officials called the game.

The club will celebrate opening night tomorrow, May 22, at Lewis and Clark Park with a first pitch set for 6:35 p.m., against Lincoln. The game can be heard on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM with the pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv. Ticket packages for the 2026 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for updates.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Despite the rains halting the game with the X's batting in the top of the sixth the score stayed at 8-1 rather than revert back to the previous inning.

-Reed Butz is 2-0 on the season.

-Braulio Vasquez joined Zane Denton with a four RBI game in the series. Denton had his on Tuesday in the win over Lincoln.

-The X's are 139-121 all-time vs. Lincoln.

-The Explorers have had three consecutive winning road trips to start a season.







American Association Stories from May 22, 2026

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