Home Opening Weekend Is Here

Published on May 22, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers return home after their first road trip of the season to open their 33rd season of baseball at Security National Bank Field at Lewis and Clark Park this weekend against the Lincoln Saltdogs. Sioux City returns home after a 4-3 road trip and taking three of four from Lincoln. The X's hope to continue the momentum tonight with game one of a three-game series as we commence the home portion of the American Association regular season at 6:35 p.m. The X's also look to win on the promotional front with a loaded calendar of promotions for our fans.

Explorers Opponent

The Lincoln Saltdogs, May 22-24

Friday, May 22-6:35 p.m.

OPENING NIGHT! - The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a FREE Magnet Schedule Presented by Siouxland Duct.

FREE SHIRT FRIDAYS -Nate Gercken T-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game, Presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game to meet Nate Gercken for pictures and autographs!

Saturday, May 23-6:05 p.m.

SOUVENIR SATURDAY - Camo T-shirt Hoodie Giveaway for the first 500 fans - sponsored by Farm Bureau Services - Brandon Dicks Agency.

Sunday, May 24-4:05 p.m.

SUNDAY FUN DAY!

MILITARY SUNDAYS- All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with valid ID! Presented by Liberty National Bank.

ICE CREAM SUNDAYS - Ice cream vouchers from Long John Silver's and A&W.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After the game, kids can enjoy running around the bases just like their favorite Explorer!

GRILL GIVEAWAY- Every Sunday Pilot Rock will give away a free grill to one lucky fan!

Following the series, the Explorers will host the Milwaukee Milkmen in game one of a four-game series beginning Memorial Day Monday, May 25, at Lewis and Clark Park. The first pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.







American Association Stories from May 22, 2026

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