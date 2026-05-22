Dogs Drop Opening Road Series in Kansas City

Published on May 22, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Chicago Dogs lost their opening road series two games to one after dropping the third and final game of the series by a score of 3-1 in Kansas City.

The Dogs' wasted no time in getting things going offensively after a walk drawn by Ethan Wilder set up an RBI for Chance Sisco to give the Dogs an early one-run lead in the top of the first inning. This would be followed by another base knock from Jaxx Groshans who would subsequently be left stranded. The Dogs registered a hit in each of the first five innings, totaling six hits through five innings.

This offensive success would be short-lived as the Dogs would register just two more hits for the remainder of the game.

Regi Grace Jr pitched three shutout innings for the Dogs before giving up five hits and two earned runs between the fourth and fifth innings. He finished with 5.2 innings pitched, giving up nine hits and three earned runs. He would be relieved by Cade Connolly who delivered two perfect innings for the Dogs before being relieved by Munster, Indiana native Bryce Schaum.

The Dogs will look to bounce back tomorrow in Sioux Falls. First pitch against the Canaries is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







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