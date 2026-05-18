Dogs Take Opening Series

Published on May 18, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Dogs won their opening series of the 2026 season after defeating the Sioux City Explorers 6-1 to take a 2-1 series victory.

The Dogs had no problem getting on base in the early stages of the game, leaving six runners stranded through the first three innings. This drought was short-lived, however, as a solo home run from Daniel Harris got the Dogs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 4th inning. Gio DiGiacomo added to the scoring in the same frame with a two-run home run to put the Dogs up 3-0.

A pair of base hits from Jaxx Groshans and Brian Fuentes set up a sacrifice fly from Jacob Maiben allowing Groshans to score in the bottom of the 5th to give Chicago a 4-0 lead.

Sioux City was able to get on the board in the top of the 6th after a Dillon Tatum sacrifice fly scored Zac Vooletich, but it would be their only run of the afternoon.

The bottom of the 8th inning saw multiple Dogs reach base safely before an error from the Explorers' Jackson Van De Brake allowed Ethan Wilder and CJ Cepicky to score, extending the lead to 6-1 favoring the Dogs.

Andres Diaz was masterful through eight innings pitched, allowing six hits, two strikeouts, and just one earned run.

The Dogs will hit the road and head to Kansas City for their first road series of the 2026 campaign. First pitch is scheduled for May 19 at 6:35 p.m.







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