Saltdogs Bow to Explorers in Rain-Shortened Series Finale

Published on May 22, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs infielder Calyn Halvorson takes a swing

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs infielder Calyn Halvorson takes a swing(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - For the second time during Lincoln's seven-game season opening home stand the Saltdogs dropped a contest that was called due to rain. Thursday night at Haymarket Park, the Sioux City Explorers defeated Lincoln, 8-1, in a game that was halted and eventually called after a 31-minute delay, in the top of the sixth inning. With the loss, Lincoln dropped three of four games to the Explorers in the four-game set.

Sioux City (4-3) scored eight runs off ten hits, with no errors, and stranded three baserunners. Lincoln (1-6) had one run with seven hits, committed two errors, and left seven runners on base, in a game that lasted two hours and twenty-three minutes.

The Explorers started the scoring in the top of the third inning. Zane Denton led off the inning with a double, against Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen. Three batters later, Henry George singled, scoring Denton, to make it 1-0. A throwing error on Cam Phelts from center field, advanced George to second base. George stole third. Then, Braulio Vasquez hit a two-run home run to left field, to put the Explorers up, 3-0.

Lincoln got on the board in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Cary Arbolida tripled into the right field corner, off starter Reed Butz. Then, Jairo Pomares singled up the middle, scoring Arbolida, to make the score, 3-1.

Sioux City responded with two runs in the top of the fourth. Jackson Van De Brake led off with a walk. Then, Zac Vooletich singled. The next batter, Zane Denton singled, scoring Van De Brake, to make the score, 4-1. After an Elliot Good single loaded the bases, Austin Davis grounded into a double play, however, Vooletich crossed home plate to make the score 5-1.

In the top of the sixth, facing Lincoln reliever Gabriel Jaramillo, Zac Vooletich reached on an error by Cary Arbolida at first. Vooletich stole second and third, then scored on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Elliot Good walked. Then, Austin Davis singled. Henry George did the same. The next batter, Braulio Vasquez singled, driving in Good and Davis, to make the score 8-1. Then the rain fell and the game was haulted, only to by called after a 31-minute delay.

Explorers starting pitcher Reed Butz (1-0) pitched 5.0 innings, giving up one run off seven hits, struck out three and walked one.

Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen (0-1) took the loss, working 5.0 innings, giving up five runs off six hits, struck out three and walked two. Gabriel Jaramillo worked 0.2 innings, yielding three runs off three hits, struck out two and walked one.

Offensively for Sioux City, Henry George was 2-for-4. Braulio Vasquez was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and four RBIs. Zane Denton went 2-for-3 with a run batted in.

For the Saltdogs, Cary Arbolida was 2-for-3. Jairo Pomares was also 2-for-3 with an RBI.

The two teams will continue to play each other this weekend, as a three-game series will begin Friday night at Security National Bank Field, at Lewis and Clark Park, in Sioux City. Lincoln RHP Trey Jones (0-1, 1.59 ERA) will be on the mound. For Sioux City, LHP J.D. McCracken (0-0, 8.31 ERA) will take to the hill. First pitch will be 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM and 1240 AM, plus live video will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The Saltdogs will return to Haymarket Park, this Monday, on Memorial Day, when they begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Monarchs. First pitch on Monday night will be 6:35 p.m. Monday's game is MINI & MILITARY MONDAY! Fans 12 and under and all military personnel receive Buy One-Get One Free Tickets. It's also Saltdogs Guaranteed Win Night. If the Saltdogs don't win the 5/25 game, fans may exchange their ticket at the box office for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to the 5/26 home game. For tickets, merchandise and more information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from May 22, 2026

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