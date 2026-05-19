Sioux City Denies Lincoln First Win

Published on May 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs in the field

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs in the field(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska- The Lincoln Saltdogs were in search of their first win of the season, Tuesday morning at Haymarket Park. However, the Sioux City Explorers scored six runs over the fourth and fifth innings and went on to defeat Lincoln, 7-3, in an American Association West Division matchup.

Sioux City (2-2) scored seven runs off eight hits with no errors and stranded eleven baserunners. Lincoln (0-4) had three runs off seven hits with one error and stranded four runners, in a game that lasted three hours and two minutes, in front of an LPS Kids Day crowd of 5,128.

The Explorers started the scoring in the top of the fourth inning. Alberto Osuna led off the inning with a walk, against Lincoln starter Harold Cortijo. Jackson Mayo followed with a single. Then, Dillon Tatum was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Two batters later, Zane Denton drew a base on balls, scoring Osuna, to make it a 1-0 Sioux City lead. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought on Theo Hughes to pitch. The first batter, Elliot Good drew a walk, scoring Mayo, to make it 2-0.

In the top of the fifth, Sioux City extended the lead, with four runs. Osuna drew a one-out walk. Then, Mayo and Tatum followed with a base on balls, for each, to load the bases. The next batter, Jackson Van De Brake, singled to center, scoring Osuna, to make it 3-0. The Saltdogs went to the bullpen and brought on Gabriel Jaramillo to pitch. The next batter, Zane Denton, singled, scoring Mayo, to make it 4-0. Then, Elliot Good hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Tatum, to make it a 5-0 Sioux City lead. The next batter, Henry George, singled, scoring Van De Brake, to put the X's up 6-0.

Lincoln cut the Sioux City lead in half, in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Explorers reliever Ryan Beaird, Lincoln's Tanner O'Tremba led off the inning with a walk. Then, Cary Arbolida reached on a base on balls. The next batter, Cael Chatham singled, to load the bases. Then, Sam Linscott grounded into a double play, however, O'Tremba scored, to make it 6-1. The Saltdogs summoned Jairo Pomares to pinch hit and he delivered a two-run home run to right-center field, to make the score 6-3.

Sioux City added the final tally in the top of the ninth. Against Lincoln reliever Chandler Woolridge, Jackson Mayo drew a leadoff walk. Then, Dillon Tatum reached on a base on balls. Two batters later, Zane Denton hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Mayo, to make the score 7-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Explorers reliever Tahnaj Thomas retired the Saltdogs in order, to end the game.

Explorers' starter Penial Otano (1-0) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up four hits, struck out five and walk two with no runs. Ryan Beaird pitched 1.0 inning, yielding three runs off two hits and walked two. Ben DeTaeye pitched 1.0 inning and gave up one hit. Tahnaj Thomas pitched a clean ninth inning, with one strikeout.

Lincoln starter Harold Cortijo (0-1) took the loss, pitching 3.1 innings, giving up two runs off five hits, struck out four and walked two. Theo Hughes pitched 1.0 inning, giving up four runs off one hit, struck out one and walked four. Gabriel Jaramillo pitched 2.0 innings, yielding two hits, struck out three and walked one. Jeferson Figueroa worked 1.2 innings and struck out four. Chandler Woolridge pitched 1.0 inning and gave up one run with two walks.

Offensively for Sioux City, Henry George was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Jackson Van De Brake was 2-for-4 and drove in one run. Zane Denton went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Elliot Good was 0-for-4 and drove in two runs.

For the Saltdogs, Sam Linscott was 0-for-3 with an RBI. Jairo Pomares was 1-for-1 with a two-run home run.

Games two and three of the four-game series will be Wednesday, beginning at 5:35 p.m., at Haymarket Park. In game one, LHP Ryan Rembisz (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will pitch for the Saltdogs, while RHP Hunter Cashero (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will be on the mound for Sioux City. In game two, RHP Foster Pace will make his season debut for Lincoln, while RHP Zach Willeman (0-0, 3.60 ERA) will take the mound for Sioux City. Live video broadcast of the games will be on www.aabaseball.tv. Live radio coverage will be on KFOR 101.5 FM and 1240 AM, with coverage beginning during game one, at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games are WIENER WEDNESDAY! sponsored by Fairbury Brand. Fans can get $2 hot dogs, plus play Baseball Bingo. It's also Builders Appreciation Night sponsored by Sampson Construction. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from May 19, 2026

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