Monarchs Blank Saltdogs in Series Opener

Published on May 26, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs pitcher Graham Edwards

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs pitcher Graham Edwards(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs returned to Haymarket Park on Memorial Day and opened a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarch, in American Association Baseball action. After a scoreless five innings, the Monarchs hit two home runs and plated eleven runs in the back half of the game to defeated Lincoln, 11-0.

Kansas City (6-4) scored eleven runs, off twelve hits, with no errors, and stranded eight base runners. Lincoln (3-8) had no runs, off five hits, with two errors and left ten runners on base. The Memorial Day matchup up lasted two hours and fifty-two minutes, in front of 2,028 fans.

The Monarchs jumped on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Lincoln starter Ryan Rembisz, Saul Garza hit a solo home run to left field, to make it 1-0. Austin Callahan singled and Trevor Boone did the same. Two batters later, Ryan Leitch hit a double to the center field fence, scoring Callahan and Boone, to make the score, 3-0.

In the top of the eighth, Kansas City added two more runs. Facing Lincoln reliever Gabriel Jaramillo, Trevor Boone led off with a double. Then, Marcus Smith hit a two-run home run to center field, to make the score, 5-0.

Kansas City sent ten batters to the plate in the top of the ninth inning. Sahid Valenzuela doubled off Saltdogs reliever Graham Edwards. A wild pitch mover Valenzuela to third. Grant Richardson and Saul Garza drew back-to-back walks. Then, Austin Callahan reached on a error by Paul Myro, at shortstop. Two batters later, Marcus Smith hit a single, plating two runs, against Lincoln's Cael Chatham, to make it 7-0. After a fielder's choice, Josh Bissonette reached on an error by Nick Shumpert, at second, scoring two more runs in the sequence, to make it 9-0. The next batter, Hudson Head hit a two-rbi triple, to make the score, 11-0.

Lincoln was retired in order in the bottom of the ninth, to end the game.

Monarchs' starting pitcher Dylan Heid pitched 3.0 innings, giving up two hits, and struck out two. Miguel Fulgencio (1-0) picked up the win with 2.0 innings pitched and gave up two hits. Jeff Hakanson pitched 2.0 innings, yielded one hit, struck out five and walked one. Jacob Gomez pitched a clean eighth inning. Dominic Hambley pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Saltdogs' starter Ryan Rembisz (0-2) took the loss, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up three runs, off seven hits, struck out six and walked two. Jeferson Figueroa pitched 1.0 inning, struck out one and walked one. Gabriel Jaramillo worked 1.0 inning, gave up two runs, off two hits and struck out two. Graham Edwards faced four batters in his Saltdogs debut but could not record an out. He gave up four runs, three earned, with one hit and walked two. Cael Chatham pitched 1.0 inning, yielded two unearned runs, off two hits and struck out one.

Offensively for Kansas City, Hudson Head was 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Saul Garza was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run. Austin Callahan and Trevor Boone went 2-for-5. Marcus Smith was 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and four RBIs. Ryan Leitch was 1-for-4 and drove in two runs.

For Lincoln, Nick Shumpert and Paul Myro were both 2-for-4.

Game two of the three-game series is Tuesday night. RHP Foster Pace (0-0, 3.00 ERA) will be on the mound for Lincoln. RHP Dakota Hudson (1-1, 3.60 ERA) will pitch for the Monarchs. Tuesday's game will begin at 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and video will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Tuesday night's game is TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. Fans can donate three (3) non-perishable food items for the Food Bank of Lincoln and receive a FREE General Admission ticket. It's also Taco Tuesday. Fans can purchase two tacos for $6. They may also get $2 OFF popcorn, waffle cones, lemonade, and limeade. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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Monarchs Blank Saltdogs in Series Opener - Lincoln Saltdogs

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