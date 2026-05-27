Goldeyes Roll to Fourth Consecutive Win

Published on May 26, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







GARY, IN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (5-5) won their fourth consecutive game Tuesday evening, defeating the Gary SouthShore RailCats 7-1 at U.S. Steel Yard. After starting the season 0-4, the Goldeyes are 5-1 in their last six contests.

Winnipeg got the scoring underway in the top of the third inning when centre fielder Noah Marcelo lined a double to left that brought in first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam. Right fielder Roby Enríquez then singled up the middle to score catcher Raphaël Pelletier and Marcelo, before designated hitter Max Murphy's base hit to centre drove in Enríquez and made it 4-0.

Gary SouthShore (3-7) got their lone run of the ballgame in the fifth on a leadoff home run to left by designated hitter Nick Podkul that cut the Goldeyes' lead to 4-1.

Left fielder Jiandido Tromp hit his first home run in a Winnipeg uniform in the top of the sixth inning. It was a two-run shot to left with second baseman Adam Hall on base and made the score 6-1 for the visitors.

The Goldeyes' final run of the game came in the top of the ninth when Marcelo tripled and scored on third baseman Ramón Bramasco's single to right field, increasing Winnipeg's lead to 7-1.

Starter Kevin Vaupel (W, 1-0) was outstanding for Winnipeg. He worked seven innings, allowing one run on just three hits. He struck out four and did not walk a batter. Ryo Kohigashi entered in the eighth and retired all six batters he faced.

Grant Cherry (L, 0-2) started for the RailCats and allowed four earned runs on four hits over five innings. The right-hander fanned three and walked a pair.

Marcelo's third-inning double extended his consecutive-game hitting streak to eight games, while Murphy's run batted in moments later left him one shy of tying Reggie Abercrombie's club record of 393.

The series continues from Northwest Indiana Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. when Goldeyes right-hander Landen Bourassa (0-2, 6.55 ERA) matches up against Deyni Olivero (0-1, 17.05 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:20 p.m. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Monday, June 1 to begin a season-long 10-game homestand with the first of four against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from May 26, 2026

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