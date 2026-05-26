Chicago Dogs Return Home After Six-Game Road Stint

Published on May 26, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs wrapped up a six-game road trip through Kansas City and Sioux Falls, going 1-5 while showing plenty of fight and some encouraging individual performances along the way.

The trip opened in Kansas City, where Eric Lin turned in an impressive starting debut, tossing five innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts in a 6-1 defeat. The Dogs bounced back emphatically in game two, hanging eleven runs on the Monarchs behind a Brian Fuentes grand slam and seven strong innings from Steven Lacey in an 11-2 victory. Game three was a closely contested affair, with Chicago drawing first blood and registering hits in each of the first five innings before Kansas City edged them 3-1.

The Dogs then traveled to Sioux Falls for a three-game set against the hot-starting Canaries. Despite racking up seven hits and a walk through the first three innings of the opener, Chicago fell 9-5, though back-to-back home runs from Aaron Altherr and Jaxx Groshans made things interesting in the fifth. Game two was a pitcher's duel highlighted by a strong six-inning outing from Dwayne Marshall and a clutch solo homer from Gio DiGiacomo, with the Dogs falling 4-2 in a tight contest. The series finale went to eleven innings in a thriller that captured everything fans love about this team. Chicago rallied with RBI doubles from Tyreque Reed and Groshans in the ninth to tie the game before ultimately falling 5-4.

Chance Sisco was a consistent run producer throughout the trip, DiGiacomo extended his hit streak to eight games, and Lin struck out ten in the series finale to set a new season high. The Dogs return home at 3-6, with plenty of reasons to be optimistic heading into the next homestand.







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