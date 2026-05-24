Dogs Fall Behind Early, Drop Opener to Canaries

Published on May 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs lost the opening of a three-game set tonight to the Sioux Falls Canaries 9-5. The Dogs had their chances early against Sioux Falls starter, Thomas Dorminy. Chicago had seven hits and a walk through the first three innings but couldn't capitalize. In the bottom of the third the Canaries scored five times off Andres Diaz, highlighted by a two-run triple from Andrew Hall.

It would stay 6-0 Sioux Falls until the fifth when Aaron Altherr and Jaxx Groshans would hit back-to-back homeruns, Altherr's a two-run blast, bringing Chicago back within three. Mike Hart hit a three-run homer off Jose Acuna to push the lead back to six and a Chance Sisco two run blast in the ninth would get the Dogs as close as they would get.

The loss drops Chicago to 3-4 in the early season, while the Canaries continue their hot start, improving to 6-2. The middle game of the series is tomorrow night at 5:35pm and will see Dwayne Marshall make his starting debut for the Dogs in 2026, while Sioux Falls will counter with Christian Edwards.







American Association Stories from May 23, 2026

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