Dogs Bats Get Hot, Snap Four Game Skid

Published on May 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs snapped their four-game losing streak thanks to an explosive offensive performance that catapulted them to a 9-8 victory at Impact Field against the Cleburne Railroaders.

The Dogs' bats wasted no time getting going as Ethan Wilder got on base with a single. This would be followed by a walk drawn by Chance Sisco before Jaxx Groshans would drive them both home to make the score 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

The offensive attack would continue in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double from CJ Cepicky that drove in Jacob Maiben. Gio DiGiacomo would subsequently drive in Cepicky with an RBI single. Tyreque Reed would keep the attack alive with an RBI single that allowed Ethan Wilder to score. This completed a three-run fifth inning that saw six consecutive Dogs batters reach base safely.

DiGiacomo singled again in the bottom of the sixth with the bases loaded to increase the Dogs' lead to six. Jacob Maiben scored during the next at-bat on a passed ball and Sisco would follow that up with an RBI single. Reed would strike again with another RBI single to make the score 9-0 in favor of Chicago heading into the seventh inning.

The Railroaders got on the board in the seventh with a two-run home run by Cole Foster. They added another run in the top of the eighth on a fielder's choice, making the score 9-3 through eight innings.

Dogs' reliever Johnny Czeslawski went on to walk the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, allowing three runs to score on walks, making the score 9-6. The Railroaders scored two more runs thanks to a sacrifice fly from Carter Aldrete followed by an RBI double by Frankie Tostado. This late offensive effort would not be enough, and the Dogs held on for a one-run victory.

Dogs' starter Steven Lacy was masterful through six shutout innings pitched, allowing just three hits and one walk while tying his career high with seven strikeouts. Jacob DeLabio is credited with the save.

The Dogs will take on the Railroaders in the second game of their three-game series tomorrow, May 27. First pitch is set for 10:30 a.m.







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