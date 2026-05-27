DockHounds Put up 6 in the 8th Leading to 14-1 Rout

Published on May 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release









Lake Country DockHounds outfielder Peter Zimmerman runs to first

(Lake Country DockHounds) Lake Country DockHounds outfielder Peter Zimmerman runs to first(Lake Country DockHounds)

Fargo, N.D. - Runs in five straight innings, including four in the fifth inning and six more in the eighth inning, delivered the Lake Country DockHounds to its largest win of the 2026 season, 14-1.

Lake Country went deep twice, with Mario Feliciano starting the scoring on solo home run in the second inning before Peter Zimmerman delivered an early dagger by slugging a three-run shot to left field in the fifth inning to grow the lead to six.

Seven of the nine batters reached base multiple times, with Joshua Mears being one of the two exceptions despite a double and 3 RBI. In fact, six of the seven reached three times, and three of those six found their way on four times - Feliciano, Jack Blomgren, and Julio Carreras, who finished a home run shy of the cycle.

Luke Hansel bounced back in a huge way, shoving six scoreless innings while allowing only four baserunners. At one point, Hansel retired nine straight RedHawks. Trey Dillard finished off the game with two scoreless innings to secure the win while striking out a pair.

Connor Fenlong gets the ball Wednesday night as the DockHounds go for their first winning streak of the season.

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American Association Stories from May 27, 2026

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