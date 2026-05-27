Kansas City Shuts Down Lincoln for the Second Straight Night

Published on May 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs exchange congratulations heading into the dugout

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs exchange congratulations heading into the dugout(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Tuesday night at Haymarket Park, the Kansas City Monarchs defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 8-0, in American Association Baseball West Division action. It was the second night in a row that the Monarchs pitching staff kept the Saltdogs from scoring. Former Major League Baseball star Dakota Hudson threw 108 pitches over eight innings for the Monarchs. Lincoln's bright spot was a 3-for-4 night from Nick Shumpert.

Kansas City (7-4) scored eight runs, off seven hits, with one error, and stranded six baserunners. Lincoln (3-9) had no runs, with six hits, committed one error, and left eight runners on base. Tuesday night's contest lasted two hours and fifty-five minutes and was played in front of 2,040 fans.

The game was scoreless until the top of the fifth inning. With one out, the Monarchs' Josh Bissonette drew a base on balls against Lincoln reliever Chandler Woolridge. Marcus Smith was hit by a pitch and Sahid Valenzuela walked, to load the bases. The next batter, Grant Richardson, hit a one-hopper to first, where Connor Bagnieski threw home, put wildly, allowing Bissonette to score. The next batter, Saul Garza, hit a grand-slam home run to left field, putting the Monarchs ahead, 5-0.

The Monarchs extended the lead in the top of the sixth inning. With one out, Brady Lindsly hit a solo home run to right field, off Lincoln reliever Jeferson Figueroa, to make the score, 6-0. Then, Josh Bissonette drew a walk and took second on a balk. Then, Marcus Smith doubled, scoring Bissonette, to make it a 7-0 Kansas City lead.

Kansas City added one more in the top of the seventh. With one out, Austin Callahan drew a walk. Then, Trevor Boone hit a double, scoring Callahan, to make it an 8-0 Monarchs' lead, which would turn out to be the final score.

Monarchs' starter Dakota Hudson (2-1) pitched 8.0 innings, giving up six hits, struck out two and walked one. Tyler Myrick pitched 1.0 inning and gave up one hit.

Lincoln starting pitcher Foster Pace worked 4.0 innings, giving up three hits, struck out three and walked one. Chandler Woolridge (0-1) took the loss, pitching 0.1 innings, yielding five runs, four earned, off one hit, struck out one, and walked two. Jeferson Figueroa pitched 1.1 innings, gave up two runs, off two hits, and walked one. David Shaw pitched 1.1 innings, yielded one run, gave up one hit, struck out three and walked one. Zac McCleve pitched 1.1 innings and struck out two. Tyler Stasiowski pitched 0.2 innings and struck out one.

Offensively for Kansas City, Marcus Smith was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Saul Garza was 1-for-5 with a grand slam home run. Trevor Boone was 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Brady Lindsly was 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

For the Saltdogs, Nick Shumpert was 3-for-4.

The final game of the series is Wednesday night. LHP Greg Loukinen (0-1, 5.40 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Ryan Garcia (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will be on the mound for the Monarchs. First pitch will be 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and video will stream live at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Wednesday night's game is WIENER WEDNESDAY! sponsored by Fairbury Brand. Fans can purchase $2 hot dogs and play Baseball Bingo. It's also Bark in the Park sponsored by Raising Cane's and Graduate Hotels. Plus there will be the 25th Season 25 lucky fans giveaway. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from May 27, 2026

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