RedHawks Stumble in Series Opener

Published on May 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks dropped the series opener against the Lake Country DockHounds 14-1 on Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Colby Wilkerson went 1-for-3 at the dish, collecting a run and a walk. Juan Fernandez, Jesus Lujano and Aidan Byrne all added hits.

The DockHounds jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, before tacking on another in the fourth. An RBI fielder's choice and a three-run homer in the 5th inning extended the lead to six.

Lake Country added another run in both the sixth and seventh innings.

After a few hits and an Andy Nelson hit-by-pitch, the RedHawks got on the board in the seventh inning with a bases-loaded walk courtesy of Jairus Richards.

The DockHounds added six more in the top half of the eighth, closing out the game with a score of 14-1.

The RedHawks look to bounce back Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field in Game 2 of the series. First pitch is set for 7:02 p.m.







American Association Stories from May 27, 2026

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