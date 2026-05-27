RedHawks Stumble in Series Opener
Published on May 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks dropped the series opener against the Lake Country DockHounds 14-1 on Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.
Colby Wilkerson went 1-for-3 at the dish, collecting a run and a walk. Juan Fernandez, Jesus Lujano and Aidan Byrne all added hits.
The DockHounds jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, before tacking on another in the fourth. An RBI fielder's choice and a three-run homer in the 5th inning extended the lead to six.
Lake Country added another run in both the sixth and seventh innings.
After a few hits and an Andy Nelson hit-by-pitch, the RedHawks got on the board in the seventh inning with a bases-loaded walk courtesy of Jairus Richards.
The DockHounds added six more in the top half of the eighth, closing out the game with a score of 14-1.
The RedHawks look to bounce back Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field in Game 2 of the series. First pitch is set for 7:02 p.m.
American Association Stories from May 27, 2026
- DockHounds Put up 6 in the 8th Leading to 14-1 Rout - Lake Country DockHounds
- RedHawks Stumble in Series Opener - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Dogs Bats Get Hot, Snap Four Game Skid - Chicago Dogs
- Explorers Bounce Back with Convincing Win 10-5 - Sioux City Explorers
- Kansas City Shuts Down Lincoln for the Second Straight Night - Lincoln Saltdogs
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