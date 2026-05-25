What's on Deck: Memorial Day Meetup with KC

Published on May 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Bark in the Park, Triple Play Tuesday, and more! Your Memorial Day weekend fun doesn't have to end on Monday, Join us at Haymarket Park for more Affordable Family Fun!

MONDAY 5/25 | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Mini & Military Monday (Kids 12 & under and Military personnel receive BOGO FREE tickets)

Guaranteed Win Night (If the Saltdogs lose, you get a FREE ticket to the May 26th Game)

TUESDAY 5/26 | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Triple Play Tuesday sponsored by Celerion. Donate 3 non-perishable food items for the Food Bank of Lincoln and get a FREE GA ticket)

Taco Tuesday (2/$6)

$2 OFF Popcorn, Waffle Cones, Lemonade and Limeade!

WEDNESDAY 5/27 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

Wiener Wednesday sponsored by Fairbury Brand ($2 Hotdogs and Baseball Bingo)

Bark in the Park Sponsored by Raising Cane's and Graduate Hotels (We want to see your dogs!!)

25 lucky fans giveaway (25 fans are walking about with a special gift to commemorate our 25th season of Saltdogs baseball)







American Association Stories from May 25, 2026

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