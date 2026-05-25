Dogs Suffer Sweep to Sioux Falls

Published on May 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







he Dogs were swept by the Sioux Falls Canaries after dropping a closely contested series finale 5-4 in 11 innings. The Dogs are now on a four-game losing streak.

The Dogs' bats were cold, managing only two hits through the first eight innings. This would change in the top of the ninth when Jacob Maiben added his second base hit of the game, followed by another base hit from Gio DiGiacomo, extending his hit streak to eight games. Tyreque Reed would drive them both in with an RBI double, making the score 3-2 favoring Sioux Falls. Jaxx Groshans followed Reed with an RBI double of his own, bringing home pinch-runner Michael Torniero to tie the game at three apiece.

After a scoreless ninth inning from Dogs reliever Jacob DeLabio, the Dogs took a 4-3 lead in the top of the tenth thanks to an RBI single from Daniel Harris. After coming in to relieve DeLabio, Rayne Supple allowed an RBI single to the Canaries' Jabari Smith, tying the game at four. Michael Curialle would go on to deliver the walk off hit in the bottom of the eleventh with an RBI single on a ground ball up the.

The Dogs' starting pitcher Eric Lin had a quality outing, striking out ten batters over six innings to break his own season-high while allowing just five hits and two runs allowed.

The Dogs will return home to Impact Field on Tuesday, May 26 to take on the Cleburne Railroaders. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







American Association Stories from May 25, 2026

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