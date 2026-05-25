Opening Homestand Continues

Published on May 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers tossed out the first home pitch of their 33rd season of baseball at Security National Bank Field at Lewis and Clark Park over the weekend. With the first home series complete the X's continue their season opening homestand on Memorial Day with a special day game followed by three more games Tuesday through Thursday. Sioux City will host the Milwaukee Milkmen with a full promotional schedule on tap for the fans of Siouxland.

Explorers Opponent

The Milwaukee Milkmen, May 25-28

MONDAY, MAY 25-4:05 p.m.

MEMORIAL DAY: All Military Personnel (Active or Retired) get in for FREE! Thanks to Farm Bureau Financial Services - Brandon Dicks Agency

MERCH MONDAYS: Get 25% off the entire team store every Monday.

TUESDAY, MAY 26-6:35 p.m.

TRIVIA TUESDAY: Enjoy discounted Carbliss and interactive trivia and win prizes, thanks to Carbliss.

WEDNESDAY, May 27-6:35 p.m

WILDCARD WEDNESDAY: Join us for X's-themed Bingo, where fans can play along, cheer loud, and score awesome prizes all night long.

WEENIE WEDNESDAY: Enjoy $2-dollar hot dogs!

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your furry friend with you to the game!

THURSDAY, MAY 28 - 6:35 p.m.

TASTY THURSDAY: Happy hour food specials before first pitch, $5 tickets for college students, $2 select 12oz beers, and $2 Pepsi products, thanks to Pub52.

Following the series, the Explorers will travel to Kansas City to begin a three-game weekend series against the Monarchs May 29-31, returning home on Tuesday June 2 for a three-game set with the Gary SouthShore Railcats.

Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV







American Association Stories from May 25, 2026

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