Lake Country DockHounds and Woofie's Lake Country Launch "Dogs of Lake Country" Jersey Promotion

Published on April 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds and Woofie's Lake Country are partnering to celebrate man's best friend in a big way during the 2026 baseball season with a special "Dogs of Lake Country" jersey promotion.

In honor of hosting the most Bark in the Park nights in the country, DockHounds players will wear custom "Dogs of Lake Country" jerseys on three select nights during the 2026 season. The unique, one-of-a-kind jerseys will feature the faces of local fans' dogs, bringing the community's beloved pets directly onto the field.

Fans recently submitted a photo of their pup for a chance to be one of over 50 lucky dogs showcased on the custom, player-worn jerseys. The initiative is designed to engage fans, celebrate the strong connection between the DockHounds and dog-loving community, and create a memorable experience both on and off the field.

Following the game on August 26th, the player-worn jerseys will be auctioned off. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the LC DockHounds Foundation, supporting scholarships for students pursuing careers in the sports industry and funding mental health awareness initiatives throughout the Lake Country community.

"This promotion is all about celebrating the incredible fans and their four-legged family members who make Bark in the Park such a special tradition," said Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing for the Lake Country DockHounds. "Since we already host the most Bark in the Park nights, we thought why not show off the dogs that attend our home games, every Monday-Wednesday, all season long."

Fans can bid on these special player-worn jerseys throughout the 2026 DockHounds season. Bidding closes at the end of the sixth inning of their game on August 26th. Visit DockHounds.com/jerseyauction for more information.







American Association Stories from April 30, 2026

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