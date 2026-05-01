Contreras Named Phillies Third BAse Coach

Published on April 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - Former Lincoln Saltdog Anthony Contreras has been named the new Third Base Coach for the Philadelphia Phillies.

A native of San Jose, California, Contreras played for Lincoln during the 2008 season. A shortstop for the Saltdogs, Contreras played 44 games for Lincoln and batted .312. Contreras spent time as a player in two difference affiliated organizations, with the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres. He reached the Triple-A level with the Padres organization with stops at Portland in 2010 and Tucson from 2011-2013.

After his playing career ended in 2013, Contreras moved to a managerial role with the Tri-City Dust Devils (Low-A - SDP), in the Northwest League, going 42-34. He managed the Fort Wayne Tin Caps (High-A - SDP), in the Midwest League, from 2016-2021, recording 310 wins. Contreras took over the managerial job for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (AAA- PHI) in 2022. In 616 games with Lehigh Valley, he went 327-289, before being awarded the promotion as the Phillies Third Base Coach, this week.

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The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season at home on Friday, May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. Lincoln is also the host for the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, Wednesday, July 15th. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

Lincoln fans may purchase single game tickets for the 2026 home opener and all home games on the Saltdogs 2026 schedule. Single game tickets may be purchased one of three ways: in person at the Haymarket Park Box Office (403 Line Drive Circle), by telephone at 402-474-BALL (2255), or on-line at www.saltdogs.com/schedule.

All home and away Saltdogs games will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, in Lincoln. For promotional information and to visit the online store, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from April 30, 2026

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