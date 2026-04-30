Saltdogs President Charlie Meyer Retires

Published on April 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - Effective, Thursday, April 30th, Charlie Meyer, President of the Lincoln Saltdogs, will officially retire from his position within the organization.

Meyer openly expressed his gratitude toward Saltdogs fans.

"After more than 26 years with the Saltdogs, I've had the opportunity to be part of something truly meaningful for Lincoln. When we started, the goal was to build something that would last and make a positive impact, and I'm proud of what we've accomplished alongside the Abel family, our staff, and this community", Meyer stated.

"April 30, 2026, will mark my retirement from overseeing a professional baseball organization. That day will end many, early mornings, late evenings, and countless hours spent at the ballpark. Along the way there have been wins and losses, but more importantly, there have been lasting relationships and memories built over the past 27 years. Seeing how the Saltdogs have become part of the fabric of Lincoln has been the most rewarding part of my career, and I'm grateful for the support my family and I have received along the way.

When I step away, it will be the small moments I remember most, the conversations and interactions with fans around the park, the excitement of Opening Day, the energy of a great crowd, and especially working with the Homers Heroes kids each summer and seeing families enjoying Haymarket Park every summer. Those are the experiences that made this journey so special", said Meyer.

"To our fans, thank you for your support year after year. Your passion for baseball and for this community is what made it all worthwhile.

And to the Abel family, thank you for the opportunity and for your trust over the years. It has been an incredible run, and I'm grateful to have been part of it.

I look forward to continuing to support the Saltdogs and the Lincoln community in the years ahead, and to enjoying the game from a different seat", Meyer expressed.

Highlighting some of the accomplishments during Meyer's tenure include the Saltdogs playing in the American Association Wolff Cup Finals in 2009 and 2014, claiming the championship in '09. Lincoln also hosted the 2003 Northern League All-Star game. In addition, Haymarket Park, the home field for the Saltdogs, has been named the American Association "Best Playing Surface", 24 years in a row, dating back to Lincoln's first year as an organization, in 2001.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season at home on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. Lincoln is also the host for the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, Wednesday, July 15th. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from April 30, 2026

Saltdogs President Charlie Meyer Retires - Lincoln Saltdogs

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