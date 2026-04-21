Saltdogs Sign Two Pitchers

Published on April 21, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs has announced the signing of Trevor Long and Haden Erbe for the upcoming season.

Trevor Long is a 6'1", 197-pound right-handed relief pitcher. The 24-year-old native of Scottsdale, Arizona comes to Lincoln after spending two seasons in the Seattle Mariners organization, most recently with the Modesto Nuts (Low-A), in the California League. In 2024, he went 1-0 with a 1.08 ERA in nine appearances, with one save. Long played collegiately for the Arizona Wildcats, in the Pac-Twelve. In his sophomore season of 2022, he put together a 6-3 record with seven saves in 31 appearances, over 36.2 innings pitched.

Haden Erbe is a 6'3", 225-pound right-handed relief pitcher. The 27-year-old is a native of Lafayette, Louisiana and comes to Lincoln after playing in the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers organizations, most recently with the Lakeland Flying Tigers (Low-A), in the Florida State League. In 2024, Urbe reached Double-A with the Montgomery Biscuits (TBR), appearing in 27 games with one save in 34.2 innings pitched. Urbe concluded his college career with the Tampa Spartans in 2022, going 12-2 with a 2.77 ERA. In 18 appearances, he logged 17 starts and struck out 117 batters over 94.1 innings, claiming First Team All-Sunshine State Conference Honors.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season at home on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. Lincoln is also the host for the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, Wednesday, July 15th. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from April 21, 2026

Saltdogs Sign Two Pitchers - Lincoln Saltdogs

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