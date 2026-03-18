Saltdogs Sign Pace and Pomares

Published on March 18, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the signings of Foster Pace and Jairo Pomares for the 2026 season.

Foster Pace is a 5'11", 175-pound right-handed pitcher. The 28-year-old is a familiar face to Lincoln as he played for the Saltdogs in 2024, when he started 15 games and went 5-3 with a 3.11 ERA, in 84.0 innings pitched. Pace returns to Lincoln after spending 2025 with the York Revolution, in the Atlantic League. With York, Pace recorded an 8-3 record with a 5.58 ERA. He appeared in 18 games, starting 17 and logged 90.1 innings, on the mound. Pace played his college ball with Arkansas-Fort Smith. After graduation, Pace broke into professional baseball with the Colorado Snow Sox, of the Pecos League, in 2021. Pace spent two years in the Pioneer League, playing for the Billings Mustangs in 2022, where he recorded his most successful season, going 8-3 with a 3.13 ERA, and with the Ogden Raptors in 2023.

Jairo Pomares is a 6'0", 185-pound corner outfielder. The 25-year-old native of Cuba spent the past two seasons with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Last season, Pomares smacked nine home runs with 34 RBI's in 76 games played. Pomares broke into professional ball in the Giants organization at the age of 18 with the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes. Pomares' most successful season was in 2021 with the San Jose Giants in the Low-A West League, where he batted .372 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI's in 51 games.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season at home on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. Lincoln is also the host for the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, Wednesday, July 15th. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







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