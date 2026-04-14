Saltdogs Release 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on April 13, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - In 2026, all Monday - Friday night home games will start at 6:35 PM, while all Saturday home games will start at 6:05PM and all Sunday games will have a first pitch time of 1:05 PM (except the Tuesday, May 19th and Wednesday, June 3rd games will start at 11:05AM, Wednesday May 20th and Tuesday, July 7th will be 5:35PM doubleheader starts).

Your local tradition plays on in 2026, and the Saltdogs will continue to provide the Lincoln and surrounding communities with an array of great giveaways and money-saving promotions each day of the week.

Mondays at Haymarket Park are Mini and Military Mondays, where all fans 12 years of age and younger and current or retired military will receive BOGO game tickets. Triple Play Tuesdays by Celerion will allow fans to receive a FREE GA ticket by donating 3 select items to assist area non-profit organizations. Weiner Wednesdays are back for another season to where fans will have the opportunity to receive $2 Fairbury Brand hotdogs at all Wednesday home games. The ever so popular Thirsty Thursday sponsored by Pepsi Cola of Lincoln is back to where fans will receive $2 OFF draft beers and Pepsi fountain drinks in addition to $3 select tall boy beers.

Back by popular demand is Firework Fridays following all (8) Friday home games along with the return of Free Shirt Fridays by Abante Marketing with t-shirts of your favorite Saltdogs players being thrown out during every Friday home game. Souvenir Saturdays returns for another season, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a FREE giveaway item as they enter the gates at Haymarket Park for all Saturday home games on the 2026 schedule!

The Souvenir Saturday schedule is highlighted by a Saltdogs Volleyball giveaway on June 27th and a Saltdogs Jersey giveaway on August 8th both presented by Ameritas, a Saltdogs Straw Hat giveaway by UBT & Nelnet on August 22nd, a Saltdogs Pickleball Paddle sponsored by Empire Netting and Fence on August 15th. The complete giveaway and promotions schedule can be found by visiting saltdogs.com/promotions.

Family Funday Sundays rounds out the week with all family members having the opportunity to purchase and receive (1) upper reserved seat ticket, (1) Fairbury brand hot dog, (1) bag of chips & (1) Pepsi soft drink starting at ONLY $18 per family member. Signature Sundays return with Saltdogs players signing autographs before every Sunday home game. New in 2026, all kids ages 12 and under can get a FREE GA ticket for at the box office for Sunday Home games when wearing their youth sports jersey, sponsored by Spine and Sports Chiropractic.

To celebrate 25 incredible seasons, the Saltdogs' schedule will feature multiple special promotions including 2001 Throwback Night on June 2nd, 2001 Rollback Ticket Prices on June 16th, and 25 Cent Hot Dog Night on July 22nd.

Single game tickets may be purchased one of three ways starting on April 15th: in person at the Haymarket Park Box Office (403 Line Drive Circle, by telephone (402-474-BALL (2255)), or on-line at www.saltdogsbaseball.com.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season at home on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. Lincoln is also the host for the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, Wednesday, July 15th. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from April 13, 2026

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