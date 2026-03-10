Shumpert and Stasiowski Join Saltdogs

Published on March 9, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the acquisition Nick Shumpert and the signing of Tyler Stasiowski for the 2026 season.

Nick Shumpert is a 5'11", 180-pound infielder. Shumpert was acquired by Lincoln via a trade with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League, for future considerations. The 29-year-old is no stranger to the American Association, as he played for the Sioux City Explorers, Cleburne Railroaders and the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. Shumpert broke into professional baseball in 2016 with the Atlanta Braves organization and reached Triple-A with the Gwinnett Stripers in 2018. Shumpert's most productive season was in 2024 with Sioux City when he hit .267 with seven home runs, with 29 rbi's and 40 stolen bases in 87 games.

Tyler Stasiowski is a 6'0", 197-pound right-handed relief pitcher. The 24-year-old played for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (A MIN) in 2024 and 2025, in the Florida State League. In 2025, Stasiowski pitched in 35 games with a 2-1 record in 47.0 innings. Stasiowski played his college ball for the California Golden Bears.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season at home on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. Lincoln is also the host for the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, Wednesday, July 15th. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







