Panaro and Arbolida Sign with Saltdogs

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the signings of Santino Panaro and Cary Arbolida for the 2026 season

Santino Panaro is a 5'10" 170-pound outfielder. The left-hander concluded his collegiate career with the Utah Utes, in 2025. He batted .331 in 44 games, recording 50 hits and drove in 18 runs. Predominantly a centerfielder for Utah, Panaro can also play right field and be used as a designated hitter. The 23-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada native will add quality depth in the Saltdogs outfield.

Cary Arbolida will spend his second professional baseball season with the Saltdogs. The 6'1" 248-pound right-handed hitter comes to Lincoln after playing for the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, in the Atlantic League, in 2025. A right-fielder, Arbolida played 84 games for Hagerstown last season, batting .266 with 12 home runs and 45 runs batted in. A Torrence, California native, the 25-year-old Arbolida concluded his college career with the Houston Cougars, in 2024. In Arbolida's senior season, he batted .359 with 17 home runs and 40 runs batted in, while playing 45 games. Arbolida was named a 2024 All-Big XII Second Team honoree.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season at home on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. Lincoln is also the host for the 2026 American Associaton All-Star Game, Wednesday, July 15th. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







