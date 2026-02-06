Saltdogs Sign Trio

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the signing of three more players for the 2026 season. Ryan Grabosch, Jacob Morrow and Tanner O'Tremba are part of the upcoming season's roster

Ryan Grabosch is a 6'3", 220-pound catcher. The right-handed hitting 25-year-old comes to Lincoln from the Boise Hawks, of the Pioneer League. In 2025, Grabosch hit .314 with with two home runs and nine rbi's in 14 games played, predominantly in a designated hitter role. Grabosch will add depth for the Saltdogs at the catcher and corner outfielder positions.

Jacob Morrow joins Lincoln after playing in the American Association with the Cleburne Railroaders, in 2025. A 6'1, 200-pound 23-year-old corner outfielder, Morrow appeared in 37 games for Cleburne and will add depth for Lincoln at those positions.

Tanner O'Tremba comes to the Saltdogs as part of a previous trade with the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The 26-year-old outfielder was a 15th-round draft pick of the San Francisco Giants, in 2022, out of the University of Arizona. O'Tremba spent 2023 and 2024 with the Giants High-A affiliate, the Eugene Emeralds, in the Northwest League. Last season for Winnipeg, O'Tremba played in 69 games, hitting six home runs.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season at home on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. Lincoln is also the host for the 2026 American Associaton All-Star Game, Wednesday, July 15th. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







