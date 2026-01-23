Blain Returns to Lincoln and Saltdogs Add Phelts

Published on January 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced that Nate Blain will return for the 2026 season. The 6'0" 205-pound right-handed starter will be back for his second season with the Saltdogs. Blain began his professional career with Lincoln in 2025 and posted a 5-4 record with a 4.50 ERA. In 19 appearances with 16 starts, Blain worked 86.0 innings. In addition, Blain recorded Lincoln's lone complete game in 2025 with a shutout victory over Lake Country on May 27th, at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln also has signed Cameron Phelts. The 28-year-old outfielder will spend his first season with the Saltdogs in 2026. A 5'8" 170-pound switch-hitter, Phelts has played the last two seasons for the Windy City Thunderbolts in the Frontier League. Playing in 64 games in 2025, Phelts batted .268 and stole 45 bases. After spending four seasons for Texas College, Phelts concluded his collegiate career with Grambling State, in 2021. Phelts has played five professional seasons, spending time with the Washington WildThings, in the Froniter League, in 2021, the Northern Colorado Owlz, in 2022, and the Ogden Raptors in 2023, as part of the Pioneer League, and the past two seasons with Windy City. Phelts has recorded 196 stolen bases in his five-year professional career.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.