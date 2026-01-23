Catcher Returns for 2026 Season

Kansas City, KS - Ryan Leitch, who caught 60 games in 2025 for the Kansas City Monarchs, is returning to Legends Field for 2026. Leitch hit 6 home runs including a game winning walk off versus Gary, added 26 RBI hitting at a .235 clip over the course of the season.

9th year Manager Joe Calfapietra said "Ryan is an exciting catcher, and we are happy to have him back. He knows Legends Field and the League - he was a loyal player for us on a good 2025 team."

Leitch is a former Philadelphia Phillies prospect who joined the Monarchs before Training Camp in 2025 The Whitby, Ontario native represented Team Canada in the WBSC under 18 Baseball World Cup in 2019.

The four-time league champion Monarchs will open their 2026 season on May 15 at Kane County with Opening Night at Legends Field being Tuesday May 19 at 6:35 p.m. versus the Chicago Dogs.

